Yohii 10Pcs RJ9 4P4C Plug Connectors Coiled Telephone Cable 2.5m 8Foot for Landline Telephone Beige
Type - RJ9 4P 4C male Module Telephone Line. Package Content - 10pcs x RJ9 Plug Connector Cable Cable Length(Max.) : 5m / 16ft; Material (External) : Plastic Universally compatible coiled handset cord with all telephones manufacturers including AT & T, Cisco, NEC, Rolm, ITT, & Tie. Suitable for coiled telephone analog phone, fax and modems, Extended length coiled cord grants you more line while working in the office or at home.