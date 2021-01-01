From soul and spirit we are
Soul and Spirit We Are Yoga hand hamza, moon and crystal on blue background Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Design featuring a yoga hand hamza, moon and crystla on blue background. Click on our brand to see all our designs and products. The hamsa is a palm-shaped amulet popular throughout the Middle East commonly used in jewelry and wall hangings 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only