From women's cute fashion clothing shirts & gifts
Women's Cute Fashion Clothing Shirts & Gifts Yoga & Wine Lover, Funny Casual Script Graphic Trendy Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
A great gift for women who love to do their exercising on a yoga mat. Makes for fun fashion for graduation, Mother's Day, Christmas, Valentine's, birthday, anniversary or more. This fashionable yoga gift works for winter, summer, spring and fall. Perfect for any mom, wife, sister, daughter, aunt or grandma. Goes great with jeans and boots for any fun outfit. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only