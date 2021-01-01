Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1 13.3' Touch Screen Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Abyss Blue Fabric Cover (82FN000QUS)

Windows 10 operating system Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. 13.3' Full HD 10-point multitouch screen 1920 x 1080 native resolution. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. Energy-efficient LED backlight. AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processor Enjoy high application performance and smoother gaming experiences with the AMD Ryzen and 5 4500U mobile processor, with machine intelligence, multitaskin 8GB system memory for advanced multitasking Substantial high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at on 512GB solid state drive (SSD) While offering less storage space than a hard drive, a flash-based SSD has no moving parts, resulting in faster start-up times and data access, no noise, and reduced heat 360 and #176; flip-and-fold design Offers versatile fu