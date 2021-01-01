Yodueiv Phone Case For Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10+ Plus, Samsung S10 Plus Case For Girls Women, Cute Glitter Bling Sparkle Defender Heavy Duty.

Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane Brand: Yodueiv Compatible Phone Models: Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Screen Size: 6.4 Inches Galaxy S10 Plus Case, Cute Design Bling Case. Solid Color With Shinning Elements On The Back Hard Shell. Makes You And Your Phone Look Fashionable. Cell Phone Case For Samsung S10 Plus, ?Shock Proof Protection?: 2 In 1 Hybrid Dual Layer Design. Cushioned Corners Provide Augmented Drop Protection For Accidental Drops And Falls. Samsung S10 Plus Bling Phone Case, Camera Protection Designed - Front Raised Lip Gives Added Protection For The Screen Of Your Phone,A Raised Lip To Avoid Scratches If Placed On Rough Surfaces. Galaxy S10 Plus Case For Girls, Easy Access To All Buttons And Ports And Connectors Without Removing. Cutout Design For Speaker, Screen, Camera And Ports