Yo! Chair Set of 2 by Connubia - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (CB1988000015SKQ00000000)

Opt for a versatile, all-around seating option with the Yo! Chair. This Set of 2 chairs are made with a strong, metal frame with soft upholstery, combining for an ultra-comfortable, modern chair. This chair is lightweight, portable and features a sizable backrest, ensuring you'll always be supported. Use this luxurious chair to decorate your living room, sun room or even your finished basement. Connubia was launched in 2016, and specializes in refreshingly colorful essentials for the home, which include tables and seating that celebrate the experience of gathering, meeting, and sharing. Classic designs blend with modern practicality, made from materials like responsibly sourced wood and quality glass and metals. For every event, occasion, and bonding experience, Connubia redefines the range of functionality and style that thoughtfully designed furniture can possess. Color: Black.