YN968N Wireless Camera Flash Speedlite Master Optical Slave HSS TTL for Nikon Cameras

When YN968N is used as Master unit, It can control and Fire YN968N/YN622N(II)/YN685N being Slave unit. When YN968N is set as YN622 (Slave mode), It can received control signal or trigger signal from master unit YN968N/YN622N(II)/YN622N-TX, and achieves Slave flash in TTL/M/multi mode; when YN968N is set as YN560 (Slave mode), It can receive control signal or trigger signal from YN560-TX (II)/RF603 (II)/RF605, and achieves flash in M/multi mode. GN60@ISO100, 105mm, supports high-speed sync TTL, manual flash, multi flash, Gr grouping flash, the highest synchronous speed can reach 1/8000s The YN968N supports auto and manual zooming, the flash coverage can be changed between auto, 20mm The YN968N equipped with the USB interface, supports firmware upgrade, the users can download the upgrade firmware through the official website to upgrade the flash.