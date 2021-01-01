From yml group
YML Flat Top Parakeet Cage
This bird cage comes with one Upward sliding door and two more doors specifically designed to allow easy access to their Feeding cups. Two movable perches provides a place for your bird to Perch as they feed and drink. A clipped on swing provides enjoyment to your bird?s life as they pass time with you. The bottom grate provides a clean environment as droppings occur. Our easy to slide out bottom tray lets you clean with ease. A handle is conveniently placed on top of the cage for handling and with the possibility of using it to hang on a stand. This product comes with 1 cage, 2 perches, 1 swing, 2 Feeding cups, 1 bottom grate, and 1 slide out tray.