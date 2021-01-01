From rempac foam
Yippee Trifold Smart Case for iPad 6th Generation 2018/2017 (Not for iPad 10.2) [Lightweight] [Multi-Angle Viewing Stand Case] [Auto Sleep/Wake].
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [Compatibility]: Designed for the iPad 6th generation 9.7 inch 2018 and 2017 model(Fit models: A1822, A1823, A1893, A1954) only, NOT compatible with iPad 7th generation, iPad Pro 9.7, iPad Air, iPad Air 2 and other models. [Scratch Protection]: Powerful magnets keep the front cover sealed and your iPad safe from scratches. [Reliable Auto Sleep/Wake]: Stronger magnets ensure the auto sleep/wake function engages quickly every time. [Stable and Sturdy]: Multiple built-in magnets lock together when in stand mode. [Material]: Made with a durable PU leather exterior, a soft microfiber lining, and a sturdy PC frame. The case provides total front-and-back protection against fingerprints and scratches.