From divi
Yinuoday Gaming Headset Wired Headphones with Microphone 50mm Surround Stereo for 3.5mm Interface Tablet Cellphone
Advertisement
50mm surround stereo units bring vivid sound field or precise sound positioning and more immersive gaming experience. Moise- canceling mic can clearly pick up every word you say to accurately convey combat information. Designed with inline controller for volume adjustment and mic control. Ergonomically designed headband and earmuffs keep this headset rest comfortably on your head. Works with 3.5mm AUX interface enabled computer, laptop, tablet, cellphone and more.