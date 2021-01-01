YINSY Gaming Headset,3.5Mm Wired E-Sports Gaming Headphones with Noise Cancelling Microphone, for PC, Laptop,B

[Super Comfortable Design]-Professional gaming headphones with mic, super lightweight design. Soft and comfortable headband and over ear earmuff, no pressure no heat. Your extreme comfort could be ensured even after long time wearing. The adjustable headband can fit heads of different size, suitable for men, women, teenagers and other groups. [Longer Wires]- The 2.1 meter/6.9ft anti-twisting cable gives you extra length for more freedom to move during game play. [Headset compatibility]-Our gaming headset is compatible with PC, laptop, Plug & play, no driver needed. [Crafted for Long-time Gaming]- PC Headset uses extreme soft, comfy and breathable earmuffs, adjustable and comfortable headband, ensures your long time gaming without feeling pressure and heat. Super lightweight design only weighs 280g. -[If you have problems, please contact us and we will be happy to assist you.]