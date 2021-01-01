From gracie oaks
YIMU U-Style TV Stand With Barn Door And 2 Open Compartments
Advertisement
Update the look of your home with this rustic TV stand. With closed storage space behind mesh x-frame cabinet doors and open storage space to fit your media, electronics, and décor. The exposed hinges and mesh metal accents create a feeling that you'll love having in your home, whether in your living room, bedroom, or kitchen. This versatile console provides additional storage space and can be used as a storage cabinet or buffet. Color: Gray