From mei-7
YIMU Side Table In Chrome & Black Glass
Advertisement
This very design side table must be the highlight piece of furniture in your room. It can be used as an ornament and can also store the items you need. The glass finish makes the table more advanced. This table uses a three-layer partition design to provide you with plenty of storage space. The interesting frame design makes this single product look more artistic. The base is designed with a metal tube, which makes the items more stable and allows you to use it for a longer time.