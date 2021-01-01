YIMU 30.7" Width Round Pouf Ottoman With Wheels Casters Ottoman With Arms For Living Room

Designed to offer comfortable seating, wheels easy to move, and timeless style to your home, this 28" round tufted storage ottoman will be a versatile investment piece for years to come. The classic round frame is offered in a range of fabrics and wood leg finishes that will work with your existing decorating style. Solid-hued upholstery envelops the round design for understated appeal, while button-tufted details dot the lift-up lid for a touch of texture. Assembly is required. 4 wheel legs and a beech handle with this round ottoman, the convienient design make it easy to move. Fabric: Black Cotton Blend