YIMU 77.16'' Width L Shape Sectional Sofa Left Hand Facing With 2 Pillows

This sectional sofa will bring you casual and comfortable.Kick back on a lazy afternoon with a sectional sofa set that offers your home outstanding comfort with a stunning design of simple. Reversible sectional sofa, the ottoman and seat cushion are removable, you can combine the sofa as per your room space, is perfect centerpiece for your seating arrangement.Ideal for living rooms and nurseries, this wooden-based rocker is available in a variety of colors to best match your home/ office palette. Fabric: Beige