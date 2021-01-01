YIMU White Home Office Chair Leisure Chair Upholstered Adjustable Furry Chair

Ideal for working, reading and more, this high back big & tall chair can be used in various occasions for added comfort and convenience. This office chair features with rocking function and adjustable height, so you can rock the chair back or adjust the seat height to get your desired position. The ergonomic backrest allows you lean against it to relieve back fatigue. Faux fur fabric will supplies ultimate comfortable feeling to you, unprecedented exprience differend with other office chair.Weight capacity 250 lbs. Available in three stylish colors: tan, brown, or gray. Dimensions are 30-33" H x 21.6" W x 20" D.