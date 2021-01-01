YIMU End Table In White & Gold Finish

This elegant side table can make your living room more perfect. The table is made of high-quality artificial wood and metal, which increases the service life of this single product. The desktop is covered with a waterproof, scratch-resistant film, and the simple and exquisite appearance, you will love it. The foot pads under the feet of the table can protect your floor from scratches, and at the same time make the table more stable. It is the best choice to put it next to the sofa or chair in the living room to place a desk lamp and TV remote control, or to place it in the bedroom as a chic modern bedside table.