YIMU 47" Height H-Shaped Computer Desk With Bookshelf Fabric Drawer Earphone Hook Desk

Modern design bring you a modern style desk suitable for any modern family. The desktop panels are all P2 grade panels with a thickness of 15cm, which meet the American panel standards and are equipped with P2 panel inspection certificates. The steel pipes of the table are all 30*30 square pipes with a wall thickness of 0.8cm, and are equipped with two high-strength diagonal braces, the steel frame structure is stable, the steel frame is thick, stable and does not shake.