YIMU Convertible Sectional Sofa With Reversible Chaise With Ottoman And Cup Holders

Reversible chaise helps you adjust configuration according to your own preference. Padded with elastic sponge as much as possible, the modern sofa set gives you upgraded comfort and leaves you no worry of sinking. Crafted with premium wood frame, the L-shaped couch is sturdy and durable for longer reliable usage. The extra ottoman can be used as a bench, a footstool, or just a storage unit, etc. contemporary update on a classic design, this sectional and matching ottoman set anchors any living room or den in transitional style. Getting this sofa set will meet all your needs for any furniture. Body Fabric: Gray Velvet