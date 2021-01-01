YIMU 31.7" Coffee Table With Storage Rectangular Coffee Table End Tabld For Living Room

Characterized by its clean lines and open design, this understated coffee table brings a touch of the traditional to your living room layout. You get lots of room for storage, and its straight lines and open spaces give it a light sleek look. The rich finish and sturdy hairpin legs will add a warm, inviting ambiance to the room. Crafted from solid and manufacture wood, it sports a brown finish with distressed details to highlight the character and knots of its construction. Its two open cubbies provide a place for magazines, the remote control, and more, while black-finished iron hairpin legs down below complete the design with a nod to industrial style. Assembly is required.