YILANJUN 21.5 Inch Monitor, FHD 1920 x 1080, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 5 ms Response, -5/20 Degree Tiltable Base, Display for Home Business Office, Black

★60Hz 5ms. The 60Hz refresh rate performance of HD monitors is outstanding; the fast response time of 5ms is a good assistant for business office! ★LCD panel 16:9 1920*1080. The screen is the core technology! The display uses a new generation of high-definition LCD screen, 1920*1080 high-definition resolution, 16:9 widescreen golden ratio, improved color expression. ★Tiltable. The PC monitor can adjust the tilt angle within a certain range to make it more comfortable for you to watch. ★Generous appearance. The display uses a minimalist and elegant black appearance, which is easy to match with multiple scenes! ★High cost performance is what you want. The computer screen is suitable for various scenes, home office, high-definition movies, etc.