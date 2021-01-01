YHMC JYB AYT Wood Stand with Keyboard Wiring Slot for Computer Monitor/Laptop(Black) (Color: Flower)

High-quality laptop stand, made of excellent materials, beautiful and durable. Special surface treatment, delicate touch, anti-oxidation, easy to clean, durable. It is small in size, exquisitely made, easy to carry and store, multi-functional, and provides different support states for notebook computers. The anti-skid protection device prevents the stand from moving during use. The ergonomic design provides a comfortable posture for the wrist when typing. Reduce the burden on the wrist and spine during use, avoid back pain and eye fatigue. It is firm and stable, and high-frequency typing does not shake. The design of the wire hole is conducive to the cleaning of the desktop, heat dissipation and not messy. Is a good partner for work. Wood Stand with Keyboard Wiring Slot for Computer Monitor / Laptop(Black)