Moen YG2224 24" x 1-1/4" Grab Bar from the Brantford Collection Chrome Accessory Grab Bar 24 Inch
Moen YG2224 24" x 1-1/4" Grab Bar from the Brantford Collection Product Features: Lavatory grab bar from the Brantford collectionCovered under Limited Lifetime warrantyHigh quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useSecure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is includedSpecifications: Depth: 2-4/5"Diameter: 1-1/4"Escutcheon Width: 3-1/4"Height: 1-1/4"Installation Type: Wall MountedMaterial: Stainless SteelWidth: 24" 24 Inch Chrome