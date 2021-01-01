From august grove
Yetuart Beveled Wall Mirror
This retro mirror piece is designed to make a strong visual statement in a bathroom, bedroom, or living space. This on-trend hanging mirror design offers a sleek take on vintage decor for modern interiors. The large round mirror is framed by durable natural paulownia wood, suspended from the peg by a smooth soft-touch faux leather belt. The strap allows adjusting the mirror at any height you need, adding more flexibility to this decoration. Finish: Gold , Size: 15.7" x 15.7"