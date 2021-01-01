From gravastar

Yeston Video Cards & Video Devices Graphics Card R7 350 2G 4minidp GA 4-screen Support Split Screen 750/4000MHz 2G/128bit/GDDR5 with 4 Mini DP Ports

Description

4 miniDP ports support 4 split screens display, provide three display modes-Extended mode, replication mode and integration mode, you can adjust freely. 2G/128bit/GDDR5 memory, delivers smooth gaming and application using experience. Support 4K/2K/1080P resolution and 30Hz refresh rate. The full-size metal backplate offers all-round protection to the components, ensuring its durability. Adopt high quality electrical components to ensure its safety and stability. Heat dissipation fan delivers great airflow performance, provides good gaming experience.

