Yeston RX560D-4G D5 TA Graphics Card Discrete Gaming Graphics Card with 1176MHz/6000MHz 4G/128bit/GDDR5 Memory DP+DVI-D+HDMI
4GB GDDR5(128bit) memory graphics card, powerful image processing, featuring 1176MHz core clock, 6000MHz memory clock speed. 9cm silent fan greatly enhances the heat dissipation effect. Equipped with DP++DVI-D output interfaces, support blue-ray HD, 4K@60Hz smooth output, providing fluent browsing and clearer pictures. 175mm length, suitable for mainstream ITX computer cases. 55W low power consumption, the external power supply is not needed. The all solid state capacitors are used to withstand high temperature, durable and sturdy.