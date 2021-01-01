From guanglei
Yeston AMD Radeon RX560D 4G D5 TA Gaming Graphics Card, 4GB GDDR5 DirectX 12 128-Bit PCI Express 3.0 x 8, Support VGA / DVI-D / HDMI Video Card GPU
4GB GDDR5(128bit) memory graphics card, powerful image processing, featuring 1176MHz core clock, 6000MHz memory clock speed. 9cm silent fan greatly enhances the heat dissipation effect. Equipped with DP++DVI-D output interfaces, support blue-ray HD, 4K@60Hz smooth output, providing fluent browsing and clearer pictures. 175mm length, suitable for mainstream ITX computer cases. 55W low power consumption, the external power supply is not needed. The all solid state capacitors are used to withstand high temperature, durable and sturdy.