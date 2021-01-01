From caswell-massey
Yellowstone Tower Fall 15ml Fragrance Tonic
For this very special fragrance tonic, we captured the scent of botanicals from the area around Yellowstone National Park\'s Tower Fall without damaging the plants. The blend of sagebrush, currant, and Rocky Mountain phlox merges with woodsy pine and mineral notes in an unusual unisex floral formula for those who love the aroma of the great outdoors. Proceeds benefit non-profit park partner Yellowstone Forever to ensure Yellowstone remains a resource for generations to come.