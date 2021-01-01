YDSC USB Light USB Gadget Ring LED Light USB Table Lamp 5V Bright Bulb Flexible Gooseneck Adjustable Angle Reading Camping Laptop Desktop Night.

The ring LED light design can ensure the maximum lighting range, provide a soft light source and avoid eye fatigue. The flexible neck allows you to easily set the light position and angle. Easily control the power on/off through the switch. No flicker, no glare, no shadow. Can be used with a variety of devices, such as connecting a computer host, laptop, mobile power supply and USB charging The compact and portable design is very suitable for reading, writing, hiking, camping, etc.