From elements
Elements YD15-187 Hooks Double Robe Hook Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook
Advertisement
Elements YD15-187 Hooks Double Robe Hook Elements YD15-187 Features:Crafted from all metal materials for a long lasting durabilityElements offers a limited lifetime warrantyFinishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates with the Stanton seriesAll mounting hardware includedElements YD15-187 Specifications:Width: 2-13/16"Depth: 1"Height: 1-7/8" Brushed Oil Rubbed Bronze