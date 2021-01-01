Moen YB8864 90 Degree 29" Wide 4 Light Reversible Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light

Moen YB8864 90 Degree 29" Wide 4 Light Reversible Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture Product Features:Fully covered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyMay be installed with glass shades up or downFixture housing is constructed of zinc for years of reliable serviceFeatures a rectangular shaped glass shadeMoen's line of bathroom fixtures are designed to disperse optimal light for all lavatory needsQuick connect provides the ability to pre-wire your fixture for a quick and easy installationBulbs not included with this model - upon checkout bulbs will be offeredSecure mounting assemblySpecifications:Height: 7-1/2" (measured from top most to bottom most points on fixture)Width: 28-1/2" (measured from left most to right most points on fixture)Extension (Depth): 6" (measured from wall to furthest protruding point on fixture)Number of Bulbs: 4Wattage per Bulb: 100 Vanity Light Chrome