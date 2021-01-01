Moen YB8863CH 90 Degree 3-Light Dual-Mount Bath Bathroom Vanity Fixture with Frosted Glass, Chrome

VERSATILE DESIGN: Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style PRACTICAL DESIGN: Fixtures can be mounted with glass globes facing up or down for more design flexibility LIGHT AND BRIGHT: Uses up to 100-watt light bulbs QUICK INSTALL: Quick-connect wiring allows you to pre-wire the light fixture to the junction box for a quicker, easier installation COORDINATING COLLECTION: Coordinates with Moen bathroom faucets and accessories BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen's Limited Lifetime Warranty, Weight: 7.51 Pounds, Manufacturer: Moen