Moen YB8086 Towel Ring from the Mason Collection Chrome Bathroom Hardware Towel Ring Round

Moen YB8086 Towel Ring from the Mason Collection Product Features and Specifications: Constructed of Aluminum ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appeal Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty Top quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates seamlessly with other products from the Mason Collection by Moen Moen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable design The simple beauty of Moen's line of accessories will create a coordinated, elegant look throughout the home Overall Width: 6-3/8" Projection (Depth): 3-1/4" Height: 7-1/6" Secure mounting assembly All hardware required for installation is included Round Chrome