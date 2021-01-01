From moen
Moen YB6461 Belfield 1 Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce Matte Black Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Moen YB6461 Belfield 1 Light 9" Tall Wall Sconce Features:Supports up to 100 watt max bulbsFixtures can be mounted with glass globes facing up or down for more design flexibilityQuick-connect wiring allows you to pre-wire the light fixture to the junction box for a quicker, easier installationStandard 110 voltageComes with a frosted glass shadeConstructed from metalCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyDimensions:Height: 9"Width: 7"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 WNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Matte Black