From moen
Moen YB2894 24" Aluminum Hotel Shelf from the Eva Collection Brushed Nickel Bathroom Storage Bathroom Shelf 24 Inch
Advertisement
Moen YB2894 24" Aluminum Hotel Shelf from the Eva Collection Product Features and Specifications:Constructed of Stainless Steel ensuring durability and dependability, while maintaining aesthetic appealCovered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyTop quality finish - will resist rust and corrosion through everyday useCoordinates seamlessly with other products from the Eva Collection by MoenThe Eva Collection offers an elegant, transitional design that will give any home a timeless appealMoen sets the standard for exceptional beauty and innovative reliable designWidth: 24"Overall Width: 25"Projection (Depth): 10-5/8"Height: 7"Secure mounting assemblyAll hardware required for installation is included 24 Inch Brushed Nickel