From moen
Moen YB2103 Dartmoor Double Robe Hook Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook Double Hook
Advertisement
Moen YB2103 Dartmoor Double Robe Hook In scale and in style, the Dartmoor collection of bath faucets and accessories is designed to delight. A gently flared spout is generously sized, adding beauty and function at the sink. Sculpted handles and finial detailing create a tailored look that's thoroughly classic.Moen YB2103 Features:Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warrantyPerfect complement to modern spacesPro-fit installation system eliminates set screws for faster, more secure mounting Double Hook Chrome