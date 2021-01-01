From hp

YB1 HP Spectre X2 12-A Intel Core M3-6Y30 CPU 4GB RAM Laptop Motherboard 830318-001 Laptop Motherboards

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Part Number: 830318-001 830318-501 830318-601 Model: YB1

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com