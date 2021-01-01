From moen
Moen YB0362BG Flara 2-Light Dual-Mount Bath Bathroom Vanity Light Fixture with Frosted Glass, Brushed Gold
EVERYDAY LUXURY: Brushed Gold finish adds a touch of sophistication to any room DESIGN FLEXIBILITY: Fixture can be mounted with glass globes facing up or down QUICK INSTALL: Quick-connect wiring allows you to pre-wire the light fixture to the junction box for a quicker, easier installation COORDINATING COLLECTION: Coordinates with other faucets and accessories in the Flara Collection BUILT TO LAST: Backed by Moen's Limited Lifetime Warranty, Weight: 1.16 Pounds, Manufacturer: Moen