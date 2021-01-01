From nshi
Yaxazepluy - Cat Pattern Mouse Pad, Gaming Rectangle Mousepad for Computer Laptop Non-Slip Rubber Desk Mat, Cute Office Gift (9.5 X 7.9 Inch)
Advertisement
Interesting Unique Design Personalized Custom Cat Pattern Mouse Pad, Give You A New Feeling For Your Office Life Mousepad Size: 9.5'x7.9'( 240mm x 200mm), Package Included:1 * Mouse pad. Natual Rubber Base With Silky Cloth Surface. Easy Cleaning And Maintenance. Soft Materials Comfortable For Wrists and Hands, Smooth Surface, Non-slip Rubber Undersurface Firmly Grips The Desktop. Vibrant Colors, Best Gift Idea. Service Goal:100% Customer Satisfaction.