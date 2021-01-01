44" Wyatt Storage Ottoman Bench Midnight Black Faux Leather - WyndenHall

When the clutter is overwhelming, and you are looking for that perfect solution - look no further. For a stylish solution to your storage needs, the Wyatt Rectangular Storage Ottoman Bench features tufted, stitched detail and an open slat bottom storage area. A large interior storage space is located under the hinged lid. Whether you use this Ottoman Bench in your entryway, living room, family room, basement or bedroom, this practical attractive ottoman comes in a variety of colors and upholstered options. Color: Black. Pattern: Solid.