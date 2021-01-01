Yasmine Upholstered Bench

This bench features a standout metal frame with two open sled legs that curve at the base. They have a glossy finish for added glam appeal. It also showcases a sleek, rounded seat wrapped in velvet upholstery for a contemporary luxe look. It also has vertical channel tufting on the sides for more texture. At 16.5" tall and 47.24" long, this bench fits nicely at the foot of your bed for a cozy reading spot. You can also keep it in your entryway as a spot to put on or take off shoes. Color: Silver, Upholstery: Rose