Yasmine Indoor/Outdoor Floral Lumbar Pillow

Features:Includes 2 lumbar pillows made with 100% polyester fabric, resists weather and fading in sunlightPlush fill 100% polyester fiber fillingEdges of outdoor pillows are trimmed with matching fabric and cord to sit perfectly on your outdoor patio furniture.Easy care-lightly spot clean or hand wash outdoor pillow fabric with mild detergent and cool water then let air dryProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: LumbarCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: 100% T-spun polyesterInsert Included: YesLegal Documentation: Fill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: 100% polyester fiberType of Bird Feathers: Color: Blue/WhiteShape: RectangularPattern: FloralPillow Set: YesWeather Resistant: YesWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: YesLocation: Indoor/Outdoor UseClosure Type: Sewn SeamStyle: Farmhouse / CountryHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayProduct Care: Lightly spot clean or hand wash outdoor pillow fabric with mild detergent and cool water then let air dryWashing Method: Hand wash;Spot cleanLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesGender: NeutralPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:CE Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesCSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Responsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 24.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty: