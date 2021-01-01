From lion brand
Lion Brand Yarn Wool Ease Thick and Quick Red Beacon Classic Super Bulky Acrylic, Wool Multi-color Yarn 3 Pack
• Yarn Weight: 6 Super Bulky• Crochet Gauge: 6.6 sc x 8 rows = 4" (10cm) on N-13 (9mm)• Knit Gauge: 9 sts x 12 rows = 4" (10cm) on #13 (9mm)• Yardage: 212yd Solids (174yd prints)/ 194m Solids (157m prints)• Weight: 12oz Solids (10oz prints) / 340g Solids (283g prints)• Fiber: Acrylic, Wool• Fiber Detail: 80% Acrylic, 20% Wool / Oatmeal & Grey Marble: 82% Acrylic, 10% Wool, 8% Rayon / Obsidian: 77% Acrylic, 20% Wool, 3% Other• Care Instructions: Machine Wash, Machine Dry•Care Detail: Machine wash. Initial water temperature should not exceed 40C or 105F. Dry clean, any solvent. No bleach product may be used. A machine dryer may be regularly used at the hottest available temperature setting. Item may not be smoothed or finished with an iron.