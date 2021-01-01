Lion Brand Yarn Truboo Sparkle Blush Bamboo Sparkle Light Bamboo, Polyester Pink Yarn 3 Pack

Meet Truboo Sparkle Yarn! Stitch with a touch of shimmery sparkle. This version of your favorite bamboo yarn (Truboo) now comes in shiny shades. A thin ply of polyester is twisted together with the bamboo strands (96% rayon from bamboo), giving this yarn a very subtle sparkle that will glitter like tiny stars in the right light. Perfect project pairings include scarves, shawls, and tops. Your pieces will be soft with plenty of drape. Fiber Detail: 96% Rayon from Bamboo, 4% Polyester