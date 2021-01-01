From lion brand

Lion Brand Yarn Hometown Highland Park Beige Basic Super Bulky Acrylic Beige Yarn 3 Pack

$15.75 on sale
($15.97 save 1%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Hometown® channels the comforting spirit of local communities with a wide range of bright primary colors, versatile multi-colors, and textural tweeds. Whether crafting gifts for friends and family, or making projects that show your school or sports team pride, this easy-care yarn is machine washable and dryable, and works up quickly for fast knit and crochet projects. There's no place like home, and no other yarn like Hometown!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com