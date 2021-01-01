Yarmouth Upholstered Bench

Looking for extra seating? This 31" H upholstered bench is perfect for sitting in the entryway as you put on your shoes or eating breakfast in the kitchen. It's crafted from engineered wood with solid wood veneers and features a streamlined silhouette for a traditional look. The clean-lined black base showcases a handy footrest for comfort. Up top, its seat is upholstered in an ivory polyester blend, filled with foam for added support, and dotted with nailhead trim along the base. Full assembly is required.