Handy Living Yara 3-Piece Heather Gray Herringbone Fabric 4-Seater L-Shaped Right-Facing Sectional Sofa with Ottoman

This Yara transitional sectional sofa boasts an L shaped design with clean lines that will elevate your home. The sectional features a lower profile back with 4-accent pillows and an ottoman that can be placed anywhere you desire for extraordinary comfort and versatility. Covered in a durable easy clean stain-resistant 100% Polypropylene comfy woven heather gray textured herringbone fabric that features fade resistant solution dyed yarns and is 30,000 double-rub certified. High density foam and fiber offers a comfortable and durable firm seating surface. Seats up to 1500 lbs. evenly distributed. Takes less than 30 minutes to assemble with included tool and instructions. Imported, color may vary. Color: Heather Gray Herringbone.