Yapicoco 12PCS Shower Curtain Hooks Rings, Double Glide Rust-Resistant Shower Curtain Rings for Bathroom Rods Curtains and Liner

??RUST-RESISTANT STAINLESS STEEL?The bathroom is very moist, Our Shower Curtain Hooks are made of stainless steel and with plating surface, not easy to fade, smooth, low noise, strong and durable. All-MATCH SMART?Yapicoco Shower Curtain Hooks in retro style Silver, can be combined with simple plain curtains or with gorgeous curtains. The hooks sparkle in presence of light, adding a very tidy and elegant look to any bathroom. DOUBLE SHOWER HOOKS?The double shower curtain hooks could hang both shower curtain and liner. The shower curtain rings are strong enough to hold a heavy curtain and liner. EXCELLENT QUALITY AND SURFACE FINISH?The steel is plated with rust-resistant material. No damage and no fade to appearance even after long-term use. Good quality to withstand salt spray test, pull test, bending test, and a variety of physical tests.