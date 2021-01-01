From williston forge
Yansa 2-Light 11.81" Flush Mount
The open-caged light fixture features a faux-wood frame with a rich painted finish. A farmhouse-inspired X-brace design stretches across each side of the frame recalling old barn doors and rustic farmhouse gates. From inside the enclosure peeks metal light bases waiting to hold light sources as they exude a comforting country glow. An antique bronze plate accents the top of the structure as thin metal bars anchor the rustic light fixture to the ceiling.