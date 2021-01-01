From first deal
YAHBOOM® Acrylic Protective Case Bracket for Raspberry Pi 4B/3B+ Camera
Advertisement
Description: This camera case is compatible with the Raspberry Pi official camera and the Raspberry Pi wide-angle camera. It is a protective cover and a camera stand 2 in 1, which means that it can be used not only as a camera cover but also as a camera stand. The overall use of transparent acrylic material will not affect the daily shooting of the camera. And we will provide a detailed installation tutorial for users to install and use.